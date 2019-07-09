Prepare for hot days in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 87 on Tuesday with clear, sunny skies. High temperatures likely will continue throughout the week with the hottest day set for Friday at 91 degrees.
There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, meteorologists say. The possibility of storms increases Friday and Saturday.
Here’s the NWS forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind of about 5 mph calms in the morning.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind of about 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
