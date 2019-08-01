Thunderstorm warning
Caption +

(Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sunny skies this morning likely will meet thunderstorms this afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts. There's a high chance of rain throughout the evening. 

Despite the afternoon rain, today's high will be near 88, forecasters say. 

Here's the forecast through the week from the NWS

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

