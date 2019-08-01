Sunny skies this morning likely will meet thunderstorms this afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts. There's a high chance of rain throughout the evening.
Despite the afternoon rain, today's high will be near 88, forecasters say.
Here's the forecast through the week from the NWS:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather