Temperatures are expected to be high throughout the Pikes Peak region beginning Monday, along with chances for storms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high in Colorado Springs is expected to be near 88 degrees with up to 50% chance for storms between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., the service's forecast shows.
Tuesday is expected to reach 90 degrees with a lower chance for rain. Clouds will increase by lunchtime and there is a 30% chance for storms after noon.
Skies are likely to be overcast for most of Wednesday where a 50% chance for rain is forecast. The high is expected to be near 90 degrees, meteorologists said.
Thursday is forecast to be slightly cooler with a high near 85 degrees and a 50% chance for storms after noon. The weather Friday is expected to be similar with a forecast high near 86 degrees and a chance for storms to return.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s during the weekend with a chance of afternoon rain, the forecast shows.