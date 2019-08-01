Sunny skies this morning will likely meet thunderstorms this afternoon, forecasters in the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service predict. There's a high chance of rain throughout the evening.
Despite the rain and clouds in the afternoon, today's high will be near 88, forecasters say.
Here's the forecast through the week from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
