Colorado Springs will see sunny skies and highs in the 80s Monday before afternoon thunderstorms make an appearance later in the week, forecasts the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's expected high temperature in Colorado Springs is 84 with an overnight low of 56.
Tuesday's forecast looks similar except with a 20 percent chance of afternoon storms. A greater chance of thunderstorms is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, said meteorologists.
The weather service warns that some of the late-week storms could be powerful enough to produce small hail and heavy rainfall, with a risk of flash flooding.