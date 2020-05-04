Isolated thunderstorms, with wind gusts up to 45 mph and lightning, are possible late Monday in El Paso and Teller counties, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.
Monday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 70 and winds from 20 to 25 mph, according to the weather service. There's a 10% chance of thunderstorms happening after 3 p.m.
Weather will look similar all week, sans risk of thunderstorms — until Friday, when a chance of thunderstorms reappears in the forecast.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 20-25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and a 10% chance of shower and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and winds around 10 mph.