Garden of the Gods park and Pikes Peak

Storm clouds swirl at Garden of the Gods.

 (Photo by John Morrison, iStock)

Isolated thunderstorms, with wind gusts up to 45 mph and lightning, are possible late Monday in El Paso and Teller counties, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 70 and winds from 20 to 25 mph, according to the weather service. There's a 10% chance of thunderstorms happening after 3 p.m.

Weather will look similar all week, sans risk of thunderstorms — until Friday, when a chance of thunderstorms reappears in the forecast.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and a 10% chance of shower and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and winds around 10 mph.

