Expect a hot and dry day in Colorado Springs. Forecasters predict sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
While it will be hot Thursday, it likely will not produce a record-breaking temperature. The record high for Aug. 29 in Colorado Springs is 93 degrees.
Friday will be slightly cooler with a forecast high near 85. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and partly cloudy skies are likely, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
A chance of thunderstorms decreases to 20% on Friday and remains throughout the weekend.
Conditions on Saturday look ideal for the first day of Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival, with 5 mph winds expected in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85.
Saturday: Sunny early in the day with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect a high near 86.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.