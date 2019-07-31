Temperatures will be higher Wednesday in Colorado Springs with little rain to cool things off, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high is forecast to reach 92 degrees and there is a 40% chance for rain after 2 p.m., meteorologists said. The threat during scattered storms is lightning and high winds, a hazardous weather outlook for the Pikes Peak region said.
Thursday could bring slightly cooler weather with a high near 86 degrees and a 70% chance for rain. Friday is expected to be the wettest day this week with a 70% chance for rain and a high near 84 degrees, the service's forecast shows. Up to a half-inch of rain is expected during afternoon storms Friday.
Afternoon storms are likely Saturday and Sunday. The highs during the weekend could be near 85 degrees.
The average monthly temperature for July this year is about 88 degrees, according to the service's preliminary monthly data. This year's July average is running about 2 degrees higher than the normal average temperature. The warmest days were July 18 and 19 when the high temperature was 97 degrees, which was measured at the Colorado Springs Airport - the city's official measurement site.