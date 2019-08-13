Forecasters predict high temperatures with relief from afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
Today’s forecast high is 87 degrees, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported. There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather