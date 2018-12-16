Temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to remain more than 10 degrees above average this week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 56 degrees and sunny skies Sunday, 58 degrees Monday and 52 degrees Tuesday. The average temperature for Dec. 16 through the 18th is 41 degrees.
"Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday with temperatures in the 50s for most. The only difference will be more blue sky. Enjoy!" said Gazette news partner KKTV.
"We hold in the 50s and low 60s through most of the week. Other than a few high thin clouds to filter out sunshine it will be quiet. Our windiest day looks to be Wednesday, with gustiest conditions out east. We will continue to fine tune as we get closer!"