Colorado Springs will see dry, warm weather Friday and Saturday ahead of a potentially wet Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.
Saturday will look similar to Friday, with a high again near 80 and winds up to 15 mph. Showers are likely Sunday, potentially with thunderstorms. Memorial Day Monday will see a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers likely after noon, potentially mixed with thunderstorms.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 60 and winds up to 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just above 70 and winds up to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 10 mph.