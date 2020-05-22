Colorado Springs will see dry, warm weather Friday and Saturday ahead of a potentially wet Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

Saturday will look similar to Friday, with a high again near 80 and winds up to 15 mph. Showers are likely Sunday, potentially with thunderstorms. Memorial Day Monday will see a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers likely after noon, potentially mixed with thunderstorms.

Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 60 and winds up to 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just above 70 and winds up to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 10 mph.

Tags

Load comments