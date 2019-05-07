Colorado Springs is in for a wet week with high chances of showers and even a chance of snow on Thursday if the temperatures stay cool, meteorologists at the National Weather Service report.
Tuesday morning began with light showers and is expected to reach a high of 68, while the evening has a 60 percent chance of rain. Rainfall amounts should fall between a quarter and half an inch, meteorologists said.
Severe storms could continue over from Monday into Tuesday for counties east of El Paso to Las Animas, according to the weather service. Hail up to 1 inch in diameter is expected and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Heavy rain and lightning are possible during the storms.
Wednesdays expected temperatures dropped to a high of 47 with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Wind speeds will pick up slightly, up to 20 mph.
Temperatures should drop over Wednesday night to the low 30s, creating a chance of light snow in the Monument Hill area, said meteorologists. If temperatures stay low through Thursday morning, some of that snow could end up sticking to the roads.
By Friday and the rest of the weekend, winds stay relatively low and the chance for precipitation hangs between 10 and 20 percent. Highs for Friday will jump up to 54 degrees. Saturday and Sunday should stay in the 50s to low 60s.
Some disturbances are being seen moving across the state, said meteorologists, so it is possible the weather could change quickly.