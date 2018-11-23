Heavy snow and blustery winds are expected to hit Colorado mountains Friday night through Saturday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects another snow storm to move through western Colorado that could drop 8 to 16 inches of snow and blow wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Heaviest snow totals are forecast for Vail and Steamboat, though areas as south as Telluride could see up to 8 inches.
The weather service warned drivers of hazardous conditions, especially over mountain passes due to blowing and drifting snow.
The storm is expected to hit Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with a 20 percent chance of rain turning into snow showers and winds up to 20 mph.
High temperatures in Colorado Springs are predicted to be 51 degrees Friday and 57 degrees Saturday, with lows in the mid-20s to 30s.