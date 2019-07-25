Heavy rain is headed toward southern Colorado, elevating concerns for flash flooding in Colorado Springs and nearby towns Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph, cloud-to-ground lightning and nickel-sized hail are predicted as the storms make their way from the mountains toward Interstate 25 starting Thursday around 3 p.m. and continuing through the night.
Rain and lightning will continue throughout the weekend in Colorado Springs, forecasters say.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
