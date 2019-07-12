Hot day weather pic
Forecasters predict sunny skies with afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend in Colorado Springs. Expect temperatures in the low 90s.

Skies will likely be clear until around 3 p.m. Friday when forecasters say there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Forecasters say the likelihood of afternoon storms on Saturday is about 40% and about 50% on Sunday.

Here’s the weekend’s forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

