Forecasters predict sunny skies with afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend in Colorado Springs. Expect temperatures in the low 90s.
Skies will likely be clear until around 3 p.m. Friday when forecasters say there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Forecasters say the likelihood of afternoon storms on Saturday is about 40% and about 50% on Sunday.
Here’s the weekend’s forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather.