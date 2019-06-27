A heat wave is expected to stick around in Colorado Springs after temperatures hit 90 degrees Wednesday for the first time this year, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 91 degrees Thursday, 93 degrees Friday and 90 degrees Saturday.
After an unusually cool start to the summer, Wednesday's high was the first time since Sept. 19, 2018, that temperatures have broken into the 90s, said weather service meteorologist Brad Carlberg.
Thursday has a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from 3 to 7 p.m., with otherwise mostly sunny skies, the weather service said. Friday is expected to be dry, with sunny skies.
Saturday has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, which decreases to a 30 percent chance at night.