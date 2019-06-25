Isolated showers are expected throughout the rest of the week in Colorado Springs, with temperatures reaching close to the 90s, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 83 degrees Tuesday, with temperatures rising to 87 degrees Wednesday and 89 degrees Thursday and Friday.
Colorado Springs has not seen the mercury hit 90 degrees in 2019.
Tuesday, chances of rain are 20 percent with wind gusts reaching between 5 to 15 mph. Chances of rain drop to 10 percent after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Wind gusts remain between 5 to 15 mph Wednesday and drop to between 5 to 10 mph Thursday and 5 mph Friday.
"The rest of the week we can sum up in two words, hot and breezy," KKTV said. "Moisture chances aren't looking great until we get into the upcoming weekend and even then storms appear limited to the Pikes Peak Region."