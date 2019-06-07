A warm and sunny Friday is expected to give way to afternoon thunderstorms before the weather clears again for the first half of the weekend.
A high of 83 degrees is forecast for Colorado Springs on Friday with clear skies into early afternoon, according to the National Weather in Pueblo. The forecast reports a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., and winds up to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to clear the area by about 10 p.m.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are predicted to return to Colorado Springs again on Saturday, according to the weather service.
But temperatures will likely fall again before the weekend is over.
"Late Saturday a cold front will swing through southern Colorado touching off a few storms closer to I-25 and more widespread storms across the eastern Plains," reports Gazette News Partner KKTV. "We will see rain showers linger into Sunday along with much cooler weather – only in the 50s and 60s for highs," KKTV reports.
As the warm weather beckons local residents outside for fishing and water sports, state and local officials are warning them to be cautious of abnormally high water levels.
Statewide water levels were 625 percent above the median on Thursday as mountain snowpack from a wet winter and spring continued to make its way to Colorado's rivers, streams and lakes, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
High water levels should be feared not only by whitewater kayakers, but also by rive rafters, tubers, anglers -- even families enjoying shoreline picnics, Parks and Wildlife warned.
The Clear Creek, South Platte, Boulder Creek, Big Thompson, Cache La Poudre and other rivers along the front range can quickly become dangerous, officials said. Just six inches of moving river water can knock someone off their feet.
“You should always wear a life vest, paddle with a buddy, know your limitations and scout rapids prior to floating them,” Parks and Wildlife Boat Safety Program Manager Grant Brown said in a statement.