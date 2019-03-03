Freezing temperatures and the possibility for additional snow could impact Colorado Springs to start the week, reports the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunday is expected to stay in the teens in Colorado Springs throughout the day, with a high of 16 degrees and an overnight low of four. A 40 percent chance of additional snow accumulation exists from 1 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday morning, which could make for a troublesome work commute.
More snow across southern Colorado through Monday morning. Hazardous travel conditions will continue across the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KCksazHcCC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 3, 2019
The Monday forecast is similar to Sunday, with an expected high near 20 degrees and a low of eight. Tuesday's outlook is brighter, as meteorologists expect a high of 32 and mostly sunny skies.
The weather looks to improve mid-week as temperatures on Wednesday shoot up to the low 50s. The week is expected to finish strong with an expected high of 58 on Thursday and 57 on Friday.