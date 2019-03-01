Freezing rains and fog will pass through Colorado Springs Friday night before a weekend snowstorm, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees Friday before a freezing drizzle and fog move into the area. A "light glaze of ice" could form on roads by Saturday morning, the weather service said.
Rain should transition into snow after 10 a.m. Saturday and continue through Sunday night. One to 3 inches of snow is likely to fall in Colorado Springs, the weather service said. Pikes Peak could see 4 to 8 inches, while areas of the Sawatch and Mosquito ranges could accumulate 1 to 2 feet.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to a high of 38 and a low of 9 Saturday in Colorado Springs, then further down to a high of 21 and a low of 4 Sunday.