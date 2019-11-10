Enjoy Sunday's mild weather because freezing drizzle, snow and a sharp drop in temperatures are possible for Monday morning's commute in the Colorado Springs area.
Sunday temperatures were forecast to be in the low 60s under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
But a cold front will move through the Springs around midnight and freezing drizzle will develop from 4 to 6 a.m. Monday, said Klint Skelly, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The freezing drizzle will turn to all snow probably between 7 and 8 a.m. Monday. Frosty early morning temperatures will be in the low 20s, he said.
"The first few hours of the morning are going to be really dicey," Skelly said. "Temperatures aren't going to reach above freezing, so it (Monday's commute) truly depends on what CDOT does with the roads to help with the freezing drizzle ."
The snow that develops, however, will be on the light side — probably less than one-half inch, he said.
"At this time it doesn't seem like a lot; just a dusting of snow, really," Skelly said.
Monday's high temperature will only get to the upper 20s, which means snow will stick around during the day, at least on grassy areas, Skelly said.
Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens, but Tuesday will see a turnaround for the better with temperatures climbing back to around 60, Skelly said.
Check back with gazette.com and Monday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.