Before the weather warms up following a heavy snow storm this week in the Pikes Peak region, a freeze warning has been issued early Wednesday for the majority of El Paso County, but temperatures are expected to climb back up to the 70's during Memorial Day weekend.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued the warning of freezing temperatures until 9 a.m. in Colorado Springs and southern areas of the county.
Fog is possible before 8 a.m. and there is a 20 percent chance for showers after 5 p.m., the service's forecast shows. The high will be near 55 degrees.
Showers are possible after 9 p.m. and the overnight low will be near 36 degrees.
Thursday brings the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms with a high near 53. Conditions will be breezy, with some gusts reaching 20 mph.
Friday's high will jump to 68 degrees with mostly clear skies, meteorologists said.
Temperatures will be in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday with no chances for precipitation. Monday's high will stay in the low 70s with clear skies before a chance for thunderstorms return Tuesday.