A dense layer of fog is hanging over Colorado Springs early Tuesday that should clear by mid-morning, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service issued a fog advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers were warning to use caution out on the roads, as freezing fog and drizzle and areas of light snow will cause slick spots on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.

Visibility at the Colorado Springs Airport at 5 a.m. was a 1/4 mile and a 1/2 mile at the Air Force Academy, the weather service said. Most of northern El Paso County had clear skies shortly after 5 a.m., the the southern half of the county will not likely dissipate until after sunrise.

Once the fog lifts, the rest of the day is expected to be sunny with a high of 48 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 50 and 55 degrees.

The average high temperature for Feb. 26 is 47 degrees.

