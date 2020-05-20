Though Colorado Springs got off to a foggy start Wednesday morning, the city and much of Colorado will be under a red flag warning Wednesday due to gusty winds and low humidity.
Colorado Springs will see mostly sunny skies, with a high near 80 and wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight.
The rest of the week will see highs in the high 60s through 80, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds up to 20 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 70 and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.