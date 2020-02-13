Foggy and misty conditions in Colorado Springs early Thursday will give way to sun later in the morning.
A light dusting of snow received overnight has caused minor icing on some roads. Road crews will be working throughout the morning commute, according to an advisory from the city.
Snow showers return to the forecast Monday into Tuesday.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high just over 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 40 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then clearing later in the morning. A high near 50, with winds from 5-10 mph.
Monday: A 50% chance of snow showers, but otherwise partially sunny with a high around 40 and wind gusts up to 30 mph A 50% chance of snow showers again Monday night.
Tuesday: Yet again, a chance of snow showers. Partially sunny with a high around freezing and winds at 5 mph.