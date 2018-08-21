Thunderstorms will pass through Colorado Springs over the next two days, helping to clear the smoke sitting over the mountains from fires in the western U.S. and Canada meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Tuesday and a 40 percent chance before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
"Today (Tuesday) and tomorrow will be the busier days with monsoon moisture increasing over all of southern Colorado," said weather service meteorologists Bill Line. "The showers and thunderstorms will be pretty widespread across the region with heavy rain possible in all storm systems."
Line said the storms should be moving quickly, "so they shouldn't sit over any one area for too long."
The most severe storms are expected to be in the far southeast plains east of Colorado 50 with the potential for the heaviest rains and large hail.
Flooding in urban areas and burn scars are also a concern, he said.
The wildfire smoke prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue an air quality health advisory for El Paso and other southeast Colorado counties for Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Line said the smoke should be washed out by this week's rain.