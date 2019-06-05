While Colorado Springs receives plenty of rain ahead of the summer season, areas near the state's eastern mountains with burn scars are at risk for flash flooding over the next few days.
Heavy rain over the Sangre de Cristo range, La Grita mountians and the Spanish Peaks may soak the recent Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars. A flash flood watch is in effect over these locations starting late Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
There is an 80 percent chance for scattered showers, starting about 1 p.m. in Colorado Springs, with a chance for thunderstorms into late Wednesday. The high will be near 75 degrees and overcast conditions will remain throughout the day, the service's forecast shows.
Thursday brings more rain, with a 50 percent chance, after 12 p.m. The high will be near 78 and scattered storms will continue through the night.
Chances for rain Friday and through the weekend are more likely, the forecast shows. Friday has an 80 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday's chance for rain is at 10 percent after 12 p.m. with a high of 83 degrees, and Sunday's high will be near 69 degrees with a 40 percent chance for showers in the evening.
A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms to southern Colorado Sunday through Tuesday with the main risks being locally heavy rainfall, lightning, small hail and gusty winds, meteorologists predict.