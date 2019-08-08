Correction: This story was updated to clarify that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, not a warning.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a flash flood watch for parts of El Paso, Pueblo and Las Animas counties starting at 3 p.m. through Thursday evening.
Meteorologists predict heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this afternoon, which may cause flash flooding over the Interstate 25 corridor and across the southern mountains. There could also be large hail and damaging winds, NWS said.
Areas including Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Pueblo and Trinidad are at the highest risk for flash flooding, forecasters said.
Rock slides and dangerous flooding are possible near the Springs, Junkins and Hayden Pass burns scars.
Thursday’s high is predicted at 82 degrees.
Flash flooding along with severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening across a good part of the region. pic.twitter.com/BbzdLC7kEQ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 8, 2019
Here’s the full forecast from NWS through the weekend:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather