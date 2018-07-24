11:10 a.m.
Southern Colorado is under a flash flood watch as another round of monsoonal storms edges towards the state.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued the flash flood watch for areas east of the mountains between Fremont County and the New Mexico border.
Areas with burn scars are most susceptible for flash flooding, the weather service said.
--
Storms are likely to return Tuesday afternoon, though less widespread and severe than yesterday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and before midnight with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
"We still could see a strong to severe storm with strong wind gusts, hail about an inch in size and lightning," said weather service meteorologist Bill Line. "The main threat, though, is if these storms produce heavy rainfall and it moves over the burn scars. We'll be watching for flash flooding in that case."
Line said the stronger of the storms could produce wind speeds of about 60 mph, though most only will hit 40 mph.
Monday, a storm stretching across El Paso and Teller counties dumped 1 to 3 inches of rain and hail. Flooding and mudslides shut down highways across the state, including U.S. 24 in Woodland Park, and funnel clouds were spotted southwest of Green Mountain Falls.
The weather service expects similar storms to hit the southern Front Range every day through Sunday.
Be aware of road closures in the case of flash flooding and mudslides.