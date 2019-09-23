080519-news-coloradoday 01 (copy)
Buy Now

Forecasters predict mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees Monday in Colorado Springs. In this file photo, Kris Dearden enjoys a morning hike at Red Rocks Open Space. 

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

The first day of fall will bring summer-like conditions to Colorado Springs.

Mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees is likely Monday, forecasters at the National Weather Service predict. Expect a calm wind in the afternoon.

Warm, dry conditions are likely throughout the week with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s. Thursday night will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms, followed by a slight dip in temperature on Friday.

Here’s the full NWS forecast for the week:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments