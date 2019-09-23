The first day of fall will bring summer-like conditions to Colorado Springs.
Mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees is likely Monday, forecasters at the National Weather Service predict. Expect a calm wind in the afternoon.
Warm, dry conditions are likely throughout the week with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s. Thursday night will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms, followed by a slight dip in temperature on Friday.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.