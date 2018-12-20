Colorado Springs is expected to see a dramatic shift in weather at the end of this week from fire danger to snow showers, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 47 degrees Thursday then 60 degrees Friday. Winds are also forecast to pick up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon with gusts reaching 30 mph. The warm, dry and windy conditions prompted the weather service to issue a fire weather watch for the afternoon.
Temperatures should plummet overnight to a low of 25 degrees as a snow storm moves into the Pikes Peak region. Meteorologists predicted a 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. No significant accumulations are expected.
Sunny skies should return Sunday, with a predicted high of 43 degrees.