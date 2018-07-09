Another hot and dry week is expected for Colorado Springs, forecasts the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
High temperatures will be in the 90s with sunny skies and little chance for precipitation Monday, meteorologists said.
Conditions will remain the same until late in the work week.
"We keep the hot and dry trend through Wednesday, with highs in the 90s for most," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Fire danger will be high as breezy conditions are expected each afternoon."
Thursday and Friday may see isolated thunderstorms, according to the weather service.