Make sure to get your fix of the outdoors Tuesday before snow and subzero wind chill hits Colorado Springs this week.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees Tuesday. The forecast high for Wednesday is 43, but don't let the average number deceive you; by 11 p.m., the temperature is expected to be 13 degrees with a wind chill of -2 degrees. By 2 a.m., the wind chill could drop to as low as -8 degrees.
The frigid temperatures should be accompanied by snow, though nothing substantial, the weather service said.
The air is predicted to stay cold Thursday — in the high teens and 20s — but rebound into the mid-40s by Friday.