Gusty winds will push a winter storm from the mountains to Colorado Springs Saturday night, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a 10 percent chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. with winds between 20 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph.
Chances of snow should increase to 20 percent after 8 p.m. with winds speeding up to 30 to 40 mph. The storm should clear by Sunday morning, with sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees in the forecast.
The weather service warned drivers about mountain travel given strong winds, heavy snow, blowing snow and snow covered roads. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in certain areas, and snowfall totals in lower elevation areas could be as much as 6 inches, with larger accumulations higher up.