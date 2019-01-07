Winds could gust as high as 40 mph Monday in the Colorado Springs area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high temperature of 53 degrees along with sunny skies are forecast for Colorado Springs.
Breezy conditions are expected in the afternoon, blowing out of the west 15 to 20 mph. An overnight low of 22 is forecast.
A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for many mountain areas and footballs from the Castle Rock area to northern Colorado, with winds ranging from 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to 85 mph, according to the weather service. The strong winds will spread across parts of the northeast plains, mainly north and northeast of Denver.
On Tuesday, the weather service forecasts the coolest day of the week with a high of 48 and sunny skies. On Wednesday, expect a high of 55.