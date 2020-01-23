Weather will be mostly sunny, dry and breezy around Colorado Springs on Thursday, but potential snow looms in early next week's forecast.
Highs will top out near 45 on Thursday, with a north, northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Friday, Saturday and Sunday look to be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
The potential for that white fluffy stuff enters the forecast Monday and lasts into Tuesday. Monday will see a 40% chance of precipitation in the form of rain that could change into snow, and Tuesday will also see a chance of snow.
El Paso County is considered abnormally dry right now, the first stage of drought, weather service meteorologist Klint Skelly told The Gazette. Patches of mountains are in more severe drought, he added. But he's not worried yet — it's common during the winter to accumulate snow and see drought conditions worsen until snow melts in the spring and reaches aquifers, particularly in the mountains.
Here’s the forecast through Tuesday from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high near 50; 5 mph winds from the north becoming south in the morning.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 50; 5 mph winds from the northwest becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 54; winds from the west around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday: Rain will be possible between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then potentially switching to snow. Highs will top out just over 50; north winds are expected to blow at 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A chance of snow yet again, with a high just under 45 and north winds around 10 mph.