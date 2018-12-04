Colorado Springs is expected to see a brief reprieve from the snow this week after the city was blanketed with flakes.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 37 degrees and sunny skies Tuesday, warming up to a high of 47 degrees with more clouds Wednesday.
The clouds are forecast to stick around Thursday, though the temperature should drop to a high of 32 degrees.
The average high temperature for Dec. 4 is 43 degrees.
A storm Sunday and Monday dropped 1 to 5 inches of snow in the Pikes Peak region, the weather service reported. Black Forest took the crown with a recorded 4.2 inches, whereas south Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy saw 1 and 1.2 inches, respectively.
Drivers beware Tuesday morning. Snow and ice have not yet melted on many roads. El Paso County deployed 16 trucks to remove snow and ice, which will primary work in Monument, Black Forest and Falcon, the county tweeted.