5b330e5bf2c67.image.jpg
Caption +

Jess Kubes of Eagle drags a freshly cut Christmas tree while Andrea Pfalzfrav of Avon and 9-week-old Oshie follow in this 2016 photo at Grouse Creek Trail in Minturn. To cut a tree, a $20 permit is required from the U.S. Forest Service. Permits can be purchased at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office, 601 W. Weber St., in Colorado Springs.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS file
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado Springs is expected to see a brief reprieve from the snow this week after the city was blanketed with flakes.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 37 degrees and sunny skies Tuesday, warming up to a high of 47 degrees with more clouds Wednesday.

The clouds are forecast to stick around Thursday, though the temperature should drop to a high of 32 degrees.

Despite early season snow, Southwest remains in grip of severe drought

The average high temperature for Dec. 4 is 43 degrees.

A storm Sunday and Monday dropped 1 to 5 inches of snow in the Pikes Peak region, the weather service reported. Black Forest took the crown with a recorded 4.2 inches, whereas south Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy saw 1 and 1.2 inches, respectively.

Drivers beware Tuesday morning. Snow and ice have not yet melted on many roads. El Paso County deployed 16 trucks to remove snow and ice, which will primary work in Monument, Black Forest and Falcon, the county tweeted.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments