A man flies a kite near Garden of the Gods in this Gazette file photo.

Dry weather and sunny skies are in Colorado Springs' forecast this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 45 degrees Saturday, 44 degrees Sunday and 39 degrees Monday.

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday and mostly sunny Monday, the weather service says. Monday will be breezy, with a 5 to 10 mph wind increasing to a 15 to 25 mph wind in the afternoon.

"Strong winds return by Monday and stay gusty all day," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Although our temperatures won’t be warm, fire danger will be a concern with these conditions."

On average, temperatures reach 44 degrees Feb. 9, 10 and 11 in Colorado Springs, weather service data show.

