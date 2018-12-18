The dry, sunny weather pattern is expected to continue this week in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 54 degrees Tuesday, 51 degrees Wednesday and 50 degrees Thursday. The region may see some clouds here and there Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday is forecast to be a bit breezy, with 10 to 20 mph winds in the morning and 20 to 30 mph winds in the afternoon.
Gusts could reach up to 45 mph, the weather service reported.
Winds increase quite a bit by Wednesday and will be the strongest for the mountains and hills," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Temperatures will hold in the 50s for most."