The start to the work week in Colorado Springs will be dry and warm, then followed by afternoon storms beginning mid-week with temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high will be near 73 degrees with partly sunny skies. A breeze will pick up after lunch time and some gusts will reach near 30 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78, meteorologists at the service report.
Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday with a high near 72 degrees. There is a slight chance for showers between noon and 3 p.m.
Thunderstorms are expected to roll in Thursday evening, meteorologists say. There is a 60% chance for storms after noon through midnight and the high will be near 80 degrees.
The forecast shows an 80% chance of storms Friday afternoon through midnight and the high will be near 78 degrees.
The weekend isn't looking to be sunny, but temperatures are expected to stay near 75 degrees. The forecast shows chances for rain throughout Saturday and Sunday.