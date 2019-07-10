Conditions will be dry over the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday and chances for afternoon rain increase during the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
Wednesday's high will be near 82 degrees in Colorado Springs with a 20% chance for storms after 3 p.m., the service's forecast shows.
Thursday brings slightly higher chances of rain after noon with a high near 91 degrees. A 20% chance of rain is forecast throughout the night until midnight.
Warmer weather is expected Friday with mostly sunny skies. The high is expected to reach 92 degrees with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and increasing to a 30% chance around midnight, meteorologists said.
Highs will reach near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a 50% chance of rain both days. The storms are expected to roll in after noon and winds should stay calm.