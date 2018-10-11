Dense fog is expected to blanket Colorado Springs Thursday after Pikes Peak region was left with a sprinkling of early season snow.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a fog advisory Thursday before 11 a.m. in addition to a freeze warning before 9 a.m.
The high temperature is forecast for 46 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. and before 8 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to rise Friday and Saturday to highs of 58 and 60 degrees before dropping back into the mid-20s Sunday.
The Colorado Springs Airport recorded 1.3 inches of snow Wednesday. The average date of the city’s first measurable snowfall — greater than or equal to 0.1 inches of snow — is Oct. 26, the weather service says.