The traffic camera at Powers and Dublin boulevards shows a layer of fog over Colorado Springs Thursday morning.
Dense fog is expected to blanket Colorado Springs Thursday after Pikes Peak region was left with a sprinkling of early season snow.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a fog advisory Thursday before 11 a.m. in addition to a freeze warning before 9 a.m.

The high temperature is forecast for 46 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. and before 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to rise Friday and Saturday to highs of 58 and 60 degrees before dropping back into the mid-20s Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Airport recorded 1.3 inches of snow Wednesday. The average date of the city’s first measurable snowfall — greater than or equal to 0.1 inches of snow — is Oct. 26, the weather service says.

