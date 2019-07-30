red rock canyon 5.jpg (copy)
Forecasters predict temperatures in the low 90s through the week in Colorado Springs. (Seth Boster, The Gazette)
Hot temperatures with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms are likely through the week in the Pikes Peak region, forecasters at the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service predict.

Storms are expected between 3 and 8 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado Springs and the high will be near 92 degrees. 

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

