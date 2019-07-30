Hot temperatures with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms are likely through the week in the Pikes Peak region, forecasters at the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service predict.
Storms are expected between 3 and 8 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado Springs and the high will be near 92 degrees.
See the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
HOT! today and again Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms in the high country with just a couple on the plains. pic.twitter.com/CzZGAfjpWY— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 30, 2019
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
