Snow is headed to the Pikes Peak Region Friday—but not much, forecasters at the National Weather Service say.
A system moving in from the northwest is expected to bring trace amounts of snow through the morning hours, meteorologist Michael Nosko.
"It looks like any precipitation we get is going to be pretty light," Nosko said.
Areas near Black Forest, Monument and Divide and Woodland Park could see about ½ inch of snow, but only a trace amount in Colorado Springs, he said.
By late afternoon, snow will taper off.
Temperatures are likely to stay below freezing until noon Friday thanks to a cold front moving through the area Thursday night, he said.
As for the next snow storm: keep waiting. Forecasts show dry conditions for the next seven days.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 51 and a low around 24.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 and a low around 22.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 and a low near 19.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 35 and a low near 11.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 and a low near 17.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and a low near 13.