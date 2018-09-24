Sunny skies are expected for Colorado Springs Monday, with a high near 80, then a 10 percent chance of storms to roll in between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., meteorologists predict.
Expect cooler temperatures Tuesday, with a high of 65 and a light breeze. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected after 4 p.m. and into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday has a chance of partly sunny skies and a high of 69.
Sunny skies will return bringing highs near 80 Thursday through Sunday and no chances of rain, meteorologists report.
The NWS reports a weather outlook for storms that may bring snow over mountains near the Continental Divide, as well as higher winds and a lightening advisory through Monday night.