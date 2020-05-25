Get ready for another chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday in the Colorado Springs area.
The Memorial Day forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature near 61 and wind from 10 to 15 mph. The average high temperature May 25 is 72.
The potential for rain follows a wet Sunday in the Colorado Springs area, with most parts of the city getting in the range of 1 inch of rain. Rain totals from the weather service include: Security at 1.35 inches, Peterson Air Force Base at 1.3 inches, Air Force Academy at 1.05 inches, Fountain at 1.03 inches, Falcon at .99 of an inch and Black Forest at .93 of an inch. Also, Pikes Peak appeared Monday morning with a fresh coat of snow.
The next several days come with a chance of precipitation, except for Tuesday, when a high of 75 with sunny skies is forecast for Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs forecast for the rest of the week from the weather service:
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84, before a Sunday high of 87.