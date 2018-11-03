Bundle up, for cool, dry temperatures are expected to last through the middle of next week in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 48 degrees Saturday with partly sunny skies and winds between 15 and 20 mph. Gusts could reach 35 mph.
Saturday will be cooler, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s. Snow and wind will be an issue in the mountains," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Down low, a spotty shower or two will be around, but nothing of significance. Be sure to keep the coat around tomorrow!"
Temperature Sunday and Monday should hover around the upper 40s, with highs of 49 and 50 degrees respectively in the forecast.
Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather service reported highs of 47 and 44 degrees, respectively.
The average temperature for Nov. 3 and 4 is 57 and 56 degrees.