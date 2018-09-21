Expect cool and dry conditions throughout Colorado Springs on Friday.
Friday's high will stay below the average of 73, with a high only expected to reach 68 after clouds lift before noon, meteorologists said. No chances of showers are expected until Monday.
Saturday and Sunday will be warmer under sunny skies with highs near 85, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
A cold front is expected to move across the state Monday, which will give Colorado Springs a 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 75.
Temperatures will stay cool after Monday, with a high of 63 Tuesday, 71 Wednesday and 67 Thursday, the NWS reports.