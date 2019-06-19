More showers and thunderstorms are expected for the remainder of the week across the Pikes Peak region along with warmer weather.
Wednesday has a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high of 80 degrees and sunny skies in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
Rain showers are possible Thursday after 3 p.m. and the high is expected to jump near 90 degrees. Showers are expected throughout the night and return Friday afternoon with a 40% chance. The high on Friday will be near 80 degrees, meteorologists at the service say.
The weekend will bring higher chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs near 70 degrees. The chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday is 60% with partly sunny skies, the forecast shows.
Next week will start out with more sunshine and temperatures in the high 70s.
Precipitation totals have exceeded those of last year during the month of June, according to preliminary data from the weather service.
During the month of June, Colorado Springs received 1.43 inches of precipitation in 2018. So far this year, Colorado Springs has measured 1.54 inches - taken from the official reporting location at the Colorado Springs Airport.
With more rainfall and snowmelt making its way to the Pikes Peak region as well as southern Colorado, rivers are quickly rising. The weather service has issued warnings of flash floods around Saguache, Mineral and Rio Grande counties until Thursday.
As warnings are issued for rising waters, authorities are continuing their search for a missing Colorado Springs woman who fell into the Rio Grande on Saturday.