Colorado Springs is under a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of a day that could see thunderstorms and winds as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, then gradually sunny, with a high of 71 and winds steadily increasing throughout the day.
The rest of the week will feature chances of thunderstorms and highs in the 70s.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 15-20 mph.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds around 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high neat 73 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds around 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 75 and winds from 10-15 mph.